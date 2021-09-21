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12 Year Old Ohio Boy Threatened With Legal Action- School Contact Tracing
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41 views • September 21, 2021
Ohio Stands Up interviews an Orrville, Ohio mother of a 12 year old boy who has been receiving counseling for mental issues due to his school's lockdowns. The boy was served at his home with a letter threatening legal action by a police officer because his mother dared to ask the school board questions about their COVID policy that the board refused to answer.
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