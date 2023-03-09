Dr. Sheri Tennpenny | This Week with Derrick Kinney

Derrick Kinney, author of Good Money Revolution: How to Make More Money to Do More Good. Derrick is CEO of Good Money Framework and host of the popular Good Money podcast. Derrick Kinney will change how you feel about money. He believes money is not bad and good people should have more of it. After applying these proven principles with thousands of clients, Kinney sold his multimillion-dollar business to teach these success steps to you.
Do you feel like you deserve to make more money? Join us as we discuss:
- How to make *Good* money
- Nothing ventured, nothing gained perspective
- How to respond to crisis and success determination
- Setting laser-focused goals and achieving them
- More money empowerment
- The importance of kindness
- Money vs culture & how to create a raving customer base
Stock up on these important items:
Grow your wealth with Gold & Silver: https://bit.ly/goldsilverdrt
Dr. T's Detox Protocol: www.drtenpenny.com/poisoncontrol
GET 82% OFF your 1st bottle of Zeolite Metal Detox go here: https://bit.ly/drtdetox50
Podcast Membership Options: https://drtenpenny.com/membership/
10% OFF Supplements and Apparel with code PODCAST: https://www.shoptenpenny.com/
Get up to 66% OFF MyPillow with code: DRT at: www.mypillow.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.