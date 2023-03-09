Dr. Sheri Tennpenny | This Week with Derrick Kinney

Derrick Kinney, author of Good Money Revolution: How to Make More Money to Do More Good. Derrick is CEO of Good Money Framework and host of the popular Good Money podcast. Derrick Kinney will change how you feel about money. He believes money is not bad and good people should have more of it. After applying these proven principles with thousands of clients, Kinney sold his multimillion-dollar business to teach these success steps to you.



Do you feel like you deserve to make more money? Join us as we discuss:

- How to make *Good* money

- Nothing ventured, nothing gained perspective

- How to respond to crisis and success determination

- Setting laser-focused goals and achieving them

- More money empowerment

- The importance of kindness

- Money vs culture & how to create a raving customer base



Stock up on these important items:

Grow your wealth with Gold & Silver: https://bit.ly/goldsilverdrt

Dr. T's Detox Protocol: www.drtenpenny.com/poisoncontrol

GET 82% OFF your 1st bottle of Zeolite Metal Detox go here: https://bit.ly/drtdetox50

Podcast Membership Options: https://drtenpenny.com/membership/

10% OFF Supplements and Apparel with code PODCAST: https://www.shoptenpenny.com/

Get up to 66% OFF MyPillow with code: DRT at: www.mypillow.com



