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FULL SHOW: Democrats Look To Rewrite American History And Law To Steal 2022 Midterms
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30 views • January 05, 2022
Loaded transmission today featuring two great doctors turned Freedom Fighters in the war for the mind regarding covid and vaccines. First, Dr. Syed Haider discusses legal exemptions to vaccines and how the medical establishment is lying to us. Then, Dr. Eric Nepute talks about Doctors are teaming up to inform the world on the truth about covid and how they are finding new methods to distribute the information. The Democrats January 6th narrative has fallen apart, but that’s not going to stop them from rolling out the massive propaganda campaign a year after the event. Chuck Schumer quotes a KKK grand dragon on the Senate floor and no one seems to care. Also, further destabilization of world continues in response to the medical tyranny and the inept Joe Biden.
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