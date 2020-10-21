NY Post: CHINESE NATIONALS WITHIN FACEBOOK ARE PART OF A TEAM THAT CENSORS AMERICANS **

** “TECH TYRANNY”- Chinese Nationals are Leading Facebook’s In House Censorship Team

** Tech Companies are censoring speech in the U.S. using techniques developed directly from the Communist Party of China.

** Facebook operates “The Hate Speech Engineering Team” whose Algorithms are developed by Chinese Nationals who are in the U.S. on H-1B Visas. These algorithms are designed to censor what Americans are allowed to think when you post on the Facebook platform. They have been very active in the last few days in their attempt to cover-up the BidenGate hard drive scandal presented by the New York Post last week.

** This is China, our Main Global Rival, they Consider us their Main Global Enemy,.This Could have some National Security Implications.

** NY POST: Facebook has hired Chinese Nationals for its “Hate-Speech Engineering Team”.

** NY POST: Facebook has the most chillingly sophisticated censorship mechanism in history.

** Facebook Insider: Content that is a little too conservative is often “Down-Ranked”.

** Facebook’s “Chillingly Sophisticated Censorship”

-- Related:

** Fighting Big Tech: DOJ Sues Google over Antitrust

** DOJ files Google Lawsuit over Antitrust Violations

** DOJ Lawsuit Alleges that Gooble Illegally Blocks Out Potential Competitors

** Hawley: Tech Monopolists Exercise Unprecedented Power Over Ordinary Americans

** Hawley: Google Has Gathered and Maintained Power Through Illegal Means

** Hawley: Reading the Case Title “The United States Vs Google” just wanted me to say “God Bless America”! Hopefully “The United States Vs Facebook is Next”

** Big Tech wants to Run the Elections, Our Democracy and Buy Joe Biden.