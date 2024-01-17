Create New Account
Alluring NDEs Snare Souls
Millions are lured into abandoning the doctrine of Hell by convincing near death experiences that promise bliss to all.  

Are "angels of light" luring men to abandon the Gospel like fly fishermen who tie flies and hijack the minds of fish?  

I am testing a new microphone in East Africa in preparation for a seminar this weekend...

https://youtu.be/qu04-dAyLl0?si=Yg9ouV5gwdEH-tmg


Keywords
hellnderealsoulsnear death experiencesseductionfishermensnareallure

