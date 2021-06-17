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8 Reasons Why The NWO Hates Syria [Chinese subtitle] 新世界秩序痛恨敘利亞的8個原因
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31 views • June 17, 2021
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈8 Reasons Why The NWO Hates Syria〉，頻道「SyrianGirlpartisan」，2012年12月18日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TP3mXVRd89Y
原影片出處：〈8 Reasons Why The NWO Hates Syria〉，頻道「SyrianGirlpartisan」，2012年12月18日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TP3mXVRd89Y
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