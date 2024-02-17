Create New Account
Jesse Watters · Everyone who blows the whistle on the Biden's seems to get locked up.
GalacticStorm
Published 18 hours ago

Jesse Watters · The DOJ is bringing felony charges against the "credible" FBI informant who said Joe & Hunter Biden were involved in a $10m bribery scheme with Burisma. Everyone who blows the whistle on the Biden's seems to get locked up.

This informant was sacrificed. We knew it from the start, it was only a matter of time.


@JesseBWatters

https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1758677733398265935?s=20

fbi corruptionbiden crime familybiden regimeinfluence peddling scheme

