How Bad Was Danica Patrick

Mirrored Content
Danica Patrick took the racing world by storm in the Indycar Series, and impressed millions. Unexpectedly, in 2010 she started racing part time in NASCAR and by 2013 she was racing full time in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series. Today she is mostly remembered for her crashes, spins, and embarrassing moments, but was she really that bad of a driver? Today we take a look at her NASCAR career and answer that question.