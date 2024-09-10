Peter Navarro | Peter Navarro on "Smart on Crime" Prison Reform

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this landmark video, Peter Navarro explains how to save taxpayers $5 billion while reducing the crime rate with two very simple prison reforms. Peter's insights and analysis come from inside the walls of a Joe Biden-Kamala Harris prison where Peter spent four months defending the Constitution.