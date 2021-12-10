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WI Testimony - 119,283 "active voters" registered for more than 100 years
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30 views • December 10, 2021
In Wisconsin, there are 119,283 "active voters" who have been registered for over 100 years!
The number is over 500K when you add in inactive voters
Third world country voter registrations!
Thank you WISEYE.org & OAN for broadcasting the hearing, and @LizHarrington76 for the edit and commentary.
The number is over 500K when you add in inactive voters
Third world country voter registrations!
Thank you WISEYE.org & OAN for broadcasting the hearing, and @LizHarrington76 for the edit and commentary.
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