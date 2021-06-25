© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My Neighbor so PISSED During Domestic Violence burned own House
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • June 25, 2021
My neighbor a few acres away got so pissed off during domestic violence dispute he burnt his house down & two vehicles. He also fired shots off in the air and kept firefighters away. Sheriff advised us to evacuate because they did not know how far my neighbor was going to escalate Or how far the fire was going to burn. Later he was apprehended. Guess he lucked out huh?
Charge: PROHIBITED USE OF WEAPONS (18-12-106(1) M2)
Charge: 2ND DEGREE ARSON (18-4-103(2) F4)
Charge: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF $300 OR MORE, LESS THAN $750 (18-4-501(4)(b) M2)
Charge: DOMESTIC VIOLENCE (18-6-800.3
Charge: PROHIBITED USE OF WEAPONS (18-12-106(1) M2)
Charge: 2ND DEGREE ARSON (18-4-103(2) F4)
Charge: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF $300 OR MORE, LESS THAN $750 (18-4-501(4)(b) M2)
Charge: DOMESTIC VIOLENCE (18-6-800.3
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.