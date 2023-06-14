NEW PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES! NOW.

Is it REALLY THAT HARD to find someone who will run this country for the people? These candidates are straight up horseshit. WE NEED TO CHOOSE OUR CANDIDATES. Why are we allowing out candidates to be propped up like we don't have any choices? Phuq that! Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.