MID-AIR INTERCEPT OF MISSILE OVER SILVER CITY, YUKON (JUST OVER BORDER FROM ALASKA) - BARAK OBAMA ANTICHRIST...RESPONSIBLE FOR THE WHOLE WAR!?? - BIDEN SAYS "ARMAGEDDON"..NUKE RISK WORST SINCE 1962!!
315 views
channel image
Grafted In - Team Jesus
Published 2 months ago |

Reports of Mid-Air MISSILE INTERCEPT over Silver City, Yukonhttps://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/reports-of-mid-air-missile-intercept-over-silver-city-yukon


COVERT INTEL - America, We OFFICIALLY Have a Real Problem

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/covert-intel-america-we-officially-have-a-real-problem


Biden: Nuclear ‘Armageddon’ risk highest since ’62 crisis

https://apnews.com/article/biden-nuclear-risk-1d0f1e40cff3a92c662c57f274ce0e25


With the finger on nuclear- Barrage of Russian statements: "In Ukraine we are fighting NATO - NATO forces were deployed in Zaporizhye & Lugansk"

https://warnews247.gr/me-to-dachtylo-sta-pyrinika-baraz-rosikon-diloseon-stin-oukrania-polemame-to-nato-natoikes-dynameis-echoun-anaptychthei-se-zaporizie-lougkansk/


Zelensky says NATO should launch a preemptive NUCLEAR ☢️ STRIKE on Russia

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=176_KfbwGMw


Kremlin accuses Zelensky of trying to start a world war

https://www.rt.com/russia/564191-kremlin-accuses-zelensky/


Taipei issues warning to Beijing

https://www.rt.com/news/564189-taiwan-china-airspace-warning/


Belarus in nuclear danger – president

https://www.rt.com/russia/564190-belarus-poland-nuclear-threat/


VERY DANGER*US MOVE ABOUT TO TAKE PLACE?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=at9XMFhO9Tk


"Kinderlandverschickung"

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/kinderlandverschickung


We Are Living In The End TImes Forums on our web site:

https://www.teamjesus222.com/forum/grafted-in-team-jesus-forums/dan-s-new-we-are-living-in-the-end-times-forum-earthquakes-volcanos-natural-disasters-and-some-news-links


__________________________________________________

