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[#5] My Rapture Dream / Angels, Fireworks, O'Bummer
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20 views • January 08, 2021
In this video, I share the rapture dream I got around June 2019.
I woke up in the air, in front of me were angels (1 female, 1 male) all white with feathers.
Then I was sort of laying down in the sky, I could see the stars, but then saw in the corner of my left eye, fireworks.. I felt the Love of God for half a second.. Was so peaceful.
Then I was taken in the spirit, in some sort of opera theater, a fancy place, and the scene there changed into a movie screen, then a sort of door of a bunker or spaceship (idk). And I saw Obama campaigning, with a woman.. The end of the dream focused on the woman. I came very very close to her face.. but I couldn't see her face. I guess I didn't or don't know who she was.
Hope it helps.
--------------------------
Link YT: http://bit.ly/34Hayw6
Join Odysee : https://bit.ly/38VrTmf
--------------------------
Here's a few verses that helped me. Maybe they'll resonate with you & help you:
Jeremiah 29:13 KJV
13 And ye shall seek me, and find me, when ye shall search for me with all your heart.
-----
Matthew 4:17 KJV
17 From that time Jesus began to preach, and to say, Repent: for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.
-----
Jeremiah 33:3 KJV
3 Call unto me, and I will answer thee, and show thee great and mighty things, which thou knowest not.
-----
Matthew 17:20 KJV
20 [...] If ye have faith as a grain of mustard seed, ye shall say unto this mountain, Remove hence to yonder place; and it shall remove; and nothing shall be impossible unto you.
-----
John 13:34 KJV
34 A new commandment I give unto you, That ye love one another; as I have loved you, that ye also love one another.
-----
John 20:29 KJV
29 Jesus saith unto him, Thomas, because thou hast seen me, thou hast believed: blessed are they that have not seen, and yet have believed.
-----
Some others you can look up:
Deu 28 | Deu 7:6 | Isa 11:11 | 2 Th 2:13 | 1 Jn 4:4
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I woke up in the air, in front of me were angels (1 female, 1 male) all white with feathers.
Then I was sort of laying down in the sky, I could see the stars, but then saw in the corner of my left eye, fireworks.. I felt the Love of God for half a second.. Was so peaceful.
Then I was taken in the spirit, in some sort of opera theater, a fancy place, and the scene there changed into a movie screen, then a sort of door of a bunker or spaceship (idk). And I saw Obama campaigning, with a woman.. The end of the dream focused on the woman. I came very very close to her face.. but I couldn't see her face. I guess I didn't or don't know who she was.
Hope it helps.
--------------------------
Link YT: http://bit.ly/34Hayw6
Join Odysee : https://bit.ly/38VrTmf
--------------------------
Here's a few verses that helped me. Maybe they'll resonate with you & help you:
Jeremiah 29:13 KJV
13 And ye shall seek me, and find me, when ye shall search for me with all your heart.
-----
Matthew 4:17 KJV
17 From that time Jesus began to preach, and to say, Repent: for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.
-----
Jeremiah 33:3 KJV
3 Call unto me, and I will answer thee, and show thee great and mighty things, which thou knowest not.
-----
Matthew 17:20 KJV
20 [...] If ye have faith as a grain of mustard seed, ye shall say unto this mountain, Remove hence to yonder place; and it shall remove; and nothing shall be impossible unto you.
-----
John 13:34 KJV
34 A new commandment I give unto you, That ye love one another; as I have loved you, that ye also love one another.
-----
John 20:29 KJV
29 Jesus saith unto him, Thomas, because thou hast seen me, thou hast believed: blessed are they that have not seen, and yet have believed.
-----
Some others you can look up:
Deu 28 | Deu 7:6 | Isa 11:11 | 2 Th 2:13 | 1 Jn 4:4
______________
For donations:
BTC: bc1q4zcszd9h6zzwhq7d5mg3xqsgztgcms7rhl3zmg
XMR: 83Qv9K2xUTDfEW8oWDyUkRYKmbyxqvimfPLBeePWKv31hhyhK11Nyup2SH9pyuukzxHVDxqwBWBfe8yHtN6SAush1YJn41Y
LTC: LdEs2paVAFb5YVs7dq1bUocbAmjZoYNjpS
ARRR: zs1faw3uvcjsksvlqdz8g636vsuqdk9t9czmsd9f2urjyjjkg7kjzpjmxezw422v60zqkxwkm2xn5k
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