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警告 * 滅びに導く無知 * 世への愛と悪魔の罠 by Bound Servant of God
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18 views • January 14, 2021
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人々にそれを受けさせるために奴らはトリックを使い、多くの人が 知らずに受けるようになる。だから聖書は言う。「わたしの民は知識がないので滅ぼされる。あなたが知識を退けた。」と （ホセア４：6） ・・・・・ とにかく、奴らはトリックを使うんだ。見た目を良くするテクニックだ。悪魔のいつもの手口さ。
Credit: Most High, Creator of heavens and earth, Alpha and Omega
Bound Servant of God のチャンネル: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeq4eGPDWiHlAWS69MZ6cpQ
人々にそれを受けさせるために奴らはトリックを使い、多くの人が 知らずに受けるようになる。だから聖書は言う。「わたしの民は知識がないので滅ぼされる。あなたが知識を退けた。」と （ホセア４：6） ・・・・・ とにかく、奴らはトリックを使うんだ。見た目を良くするテクニックだ。悪魔のいつもの手口さ。
Credit: Most High, Creator of heavens and earth, Alpha and Omega
Bound Servant of God のチャンネル: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeq4eGPDWiHlAWS69MZ6cpQ
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