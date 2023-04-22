https://gettr.com/post/p2f2ae09a46

04/19/2023 Nicole on Winn Tucson Radio Show: While the CCP operatives were immediately released on bail the day they were arrested, Mr. Miles Guo and Yvette Wang have been held in jail for over a month, and bail was repeatedly denied. Thus, it is clear that the judicial system in this country is a two-tier system.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





04/19/2023 妮可参加Winn Tucson电台节目：中共的特务在被捕当天就立即得以保释，而郭文贵先生和王雁平却被监禁了一个多月，保释一再被拒绝。由此可见，这个国家的司法系统是个双标的系统。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



