https://gettr.com/post/p2f2ae09a46
04/19/2023 Nicole on Winn Tucson Radio Show: While the CCP operatives were immediately released on bail the day they were arrested, Mr. Miles Guo and Yvette Wang have been held in jail for over a month, and bail was repeatedly denied. Thus, it is clear that the judicial system in this country is a two-tier system.
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
04/19/2023 妮可参加Winn Tucson电台节目：中共的特务在被捕当天就立即得以保释，而郭文贵先生和王雁平却被监禁了一个多月，保释一再被拒绝。由此可见，这个国家的司法系统是个双标的系统。
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.