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Dr. Coleman warns that the Illuminati NWO's Draco & Pleiadian avatar Satanist globalist elite saboteur executioners like Donald Trump & Joe Biden inside America are more dangerous than foreign humans
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443 views • February 07, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (February 2021). Since their “thorn in the flesh” entity attacked my left brain and eye and ear while I was sleeping, and has been trying to infect my upper right gum while I sleep, and tried to bite down on my tongue while I sleep, and tried to cause an injury on my left baby finger, and continue to attack my left upper shoulder blade muscle with cramps when I start writing to expose them, and start malfunctioning and sabotaging my keyboard typing, I will attack them back by exposing their “Committee of 300” and “Club of Rome” and “Chatham House” and “Bilderberg Society” and “Bohemian Grove” pedophile cannibal Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Satanist child sacrifice human depopulation agenda genocidal psychopaths, once more. They killed millions of our black African gene human homo-sapiens specie people with their Nazi eugenics feminist “Planned Parenthood” human extermination bio-chemical weapon HIV AIDS terrorism, and native-American reservation and Indian gene human homo-sapiens specie people with their biochemical weapon black plague terrorism, and all our human families globally with low-frequency radiation microwave oven weapons from next door homes and vans and downstairs rooms. Dr. John Coleman says that the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar black nobility people in nephilim cloned hybrid human bodies do not get infected or die from the black plague Draco bio-chemical weapon depopulation genocide terrorism, and only the “non-Draco” and “non-Aryan-Pleiadian-Nazi” human homo-sapiens specie made in the image of our Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus get exterminated every time. It took a long time writing this, because they keep moving my cursor to different places on the page and screen, and highlighting things, and erasing things, just like some kind of children. They assassinated all the presidents and prime ministers in world history. Donald Trump and QAnon have protected them up to now from the dumb human populace and to cover up who we real Christians exposed, so that they can move into new clone bodies. Then, when we real Christians are raptured into heaven, they will arrest all these empty clone scapegoats, so that the utterly dumb brain-dead religious Christian hordes, who have their heads controlled by the fallen angels because they rebel against women’s head coverings, and who have revoked God’s spiritual protection because they cross-dress in men’s trousers, will worship the Nazi “Black Sun” Draco avatar Satanists like the AntiChrist and Donald Trump and QAnon and “Alliance” as their saviors and deliverers and heroes. If their “thorn in the flesh” entity continues to attack, we will continue to expose them more. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission… ***
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See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine
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