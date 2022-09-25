Report 295 | Michelle Ford, California State Assembly on Restoring Your American Status on Land and Soil Jurisdiction

Informative and insightful conversation with Michelle Ford, Co-coordinator of the recently-revived California State Assembly on the Land and Soil Jurisdiction of the united States of America, on the subject of what this means, the difference between Land and Soil versus Sea or Admiralty/Maritime Jurisdiction, the fact that all governments are corporations, how the term "citizen" is associated with corporation not free living woman or man, how people in America who have been misled into thinking they are "American citizens" are actually free and living men and women who have all been enslaved--as also everyone worldwide--via the Birth Certificate system as US Citizens, and who need to correct their status through an administrative process to reclaim their birthrights and freedoms while separating from the United States Inc. corporations run by the British Territorial Government and the Papist Municipal Government.

We also speak about the basic tenets of American common law and the need to eschew the tyranny of the current US government system by returning to the laws enshrined in public law and common law-- which include the Constitution, Declaration of Independence, Articles of Confederation, the Northwest Ordinance, the Mayflower Compact, the Geneva Bible, and the Ten Commandments.

