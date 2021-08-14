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Christian Video Vault: Demons Masquerading as Dead Relatives [14.08.2021]
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101 views • August 14, 2021
Demons Masquerading as Dead Relatives - This video exposes the horrifying truth that demons pretend to be dead humans. Working through mediums and psychics, these demons prey upon grieving people who only want to hear from their long lost friend or family member one last time. They do this to deceive people into rejecting the Biblical worldview, and thus leading them to throw away their one and only hope for salvation.
357 views Aug 14, 2021
Christian Video Vault
7.3K subscribers
https://youtu.be/AV-eJQ3T498
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtBvO5YdROe5CWU41KVde4Q
357 views Aug 14, 2021
Christian Video Vault
7.3K subscribers
https://youtu.be/AV-eJQ3T498
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtBvO5YdROe5CWU41KVde4Q
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