Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Drink Along w #beerandgear 91: Voodoo Ranger Atomic Citrus Blood Orange Ale 4.75/5*
channel image
Beer and Gear
76 Subscribers
9 views
Published Yesterday

Bitter beer face commercial, I don't even know if keystone still exists lol. * https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U0u8AHYqi5E Running 7% for the ABV, the IBUs are 10 and the SRM is best guessed as 13 (Lovibond) I liked this brew, very tasty without becoming a juice box. Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with me. Big 3 Skal! E. I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own. https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/ https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015 https://parler.com/BeerandGear/ https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1 https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/

Keywords
metric-fridaynew-belgiumbeerandgearbrewsandviewsvoodoo-rangerdrink-alongatomic-citrusblood-orange-ale

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket