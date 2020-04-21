Was Phil Haney About to Expose An Al Qaeda Connection to the Coronavirus Outbreak? with John Cullen

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How does a naturally occurring viral pandemic spread from China to Italy and miss India for months? New evidence strengthens the hypothesis that there may be a sinister force behind the Covid-19 outbreak. John Cullen joins me to share shocking information revealing an Al Qaeda link.
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