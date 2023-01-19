The Great Tribulation VS God's Wrath

A lot of Christians believe that the Tribulation and the Wrath are the same thing. They are explained in Bible prophecy as being two separate events, but people continue to hold to the idea that they are the same. Why do they do that? As you'll see in this video, the difference between the Tribulation and God's Wrath is really quite simple... BUT, it also exposes an uncomfortable truth about what Christians will need to endure in the future.
