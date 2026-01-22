324 firearms are prohibited in Canada

When your own stupidity may come back to bite you in the ass.

Canada has modeled a US invasion scenario and response, including guerrilla warfare like in Afghanistan.

This was reported by the Canadian publication The Globe and Mail, citing senior officials.

➡️According to the scenario, US forces could seize Canada's strategic positions on land and at sea within a week, and possibly in two days.

➡️Due to a lack of combat and modern equipment, Canada plans to wage unconventional warfare: small groups of irregular troops or armed civilians will carry out ambushes, sabotage, drone attacks, and surprise attacks.

➡️This is a theoretical plan amid rising tensions between the US and NATO allies, including over the situation around Greenland and past statements from the White House about Canada's possible accession.

➡️This is the first time in a century that the Canadian Armed Forces have simulated an American invasion.