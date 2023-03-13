Situation Update, Mar 13, 2023 - The Non-Bailout BAILOUT commences - banking system flooded with BILLIONS in liquidity to DELAY total collapse

0:00 The Non-Bailout BAILOUT





- Janet Yellen announces Treasury "backstop" of deposits for THREE failed banks

- FDIC says it will use its Deposit Insurance Fund (DIF) money

- Claims "no taxpayer money" will be used for bailout - but it's A LIE

- FDIC only has $100 billion max, and bailouts will cost MORE

- After FDIC burns through cash, Fed will PRINT money for bailouts

- Banks encouraged to act recklessly, running risky bets that fail

- We've entered the chapter where Fed prints money to bail out all the failed banks

- This will cause #inflation and dollar devaluation - currency collapse

- There are nearly $10 TRILLION in bank deposits across the USA

- Over $300 trillion in derivatives exposures among banks

- FDIC has already burned through all its cash as of today

- How will FDIC cover the NEXT bank collapse?

- Rational people will pull money out of banks to reduce risk of exposure to collapse

- More people will move to gold, silver, crypto, ammo and other hard assets

- As Fed raises interest rates even higher, more banks will fail

- Controlled demolition of the banking sector and the US economy





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/