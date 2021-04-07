Texas Covid Crashes - Fauci Dumbfounded

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
280K subscribers
A month after Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced an end to all coronavirus restrictions, covid numbers continue to crash in the state. While Fauci was quick to attack Abbott's move to open Texas, when asked this week why the doom he predicted did not come about he had no answer. Also today: Baseball is back in Texas and vaccine passports are ruled out.