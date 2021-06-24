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THINGS NO ONE SAYS By Me - MYSTORY Nr48
ATMODEPTH
ATMODEPTH
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10 views • June 24, 2021
THINGS NO ONE SAYS By Me - MYSTORY Nr48
Stuff Nobody Says

Satisfying and weird stuff literally nobody says video.
Amazing funny but useless statement clip collection.
Random stuff nobody says compilation clips.
Best confusing strange statements video.
#THINGSNOONESAYS, #NOBODYSAYSTHAT, #WEIRDCLIPS, #New, #Art,
#strangestatements, #funnythings, #weirdhumor, #funnyclips,
#weirdcomments, #stuffnobodysays, #funnywords,
#comments, #weirdstuff,
#atmodepth
PLAYLIST:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hIv8bCqbrhg&;list=PLmhDHYU2FnYy3rOGSm6CYt3y8firviVWC&index=2&t=18m39s
https://www.metacafe.com/playlist/17302-12081376
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7uc5ek?playlist=x6rmay

_______________ TEXT _______________
The Main Content Section Of This Post

0:00 - THINGSNOONESAYS

Hello World, Hello Viewers!
I wish I stopped receiving residual paychecks…
Wait!
I don’t get paychecks right now.
So leave comments and subscribe and follow me everywhere and drop many comment to make the algorithm deities feel well.

1:00 - STUFFNOBODYSAYS

I just thought that I would record some random weird and pointless clips and statements but that escalated quickly so I ended up with a video that was longer than fifteen minutes.
This video is basically a list of pointless statements.

5:00 - FUNNYTHINGSTOSAY

I recommend keeping watching the video because it gets better with time.
Funny things to say might be very good when you need some inspiration to get some training for brain-cells to figure out what I was actually trying to say.

7:30 - WEIRDWORDSCOMPILATION

This post of the video is basically a compilation of weird stuff.
I hope you can survive this post and video, I think it was some fun to make.

10:00 - FUNNYSTATEMENTSCOMPILATION

This post is not meant to be insulting to anybody.
It is meant to be insulting to everybody.
Sorry, thought that would be funny.

15:00 - WEIRDHUMORVIDEO

Weird humor is nice I guess.
Maybe not.
So subscribe and drop comments and other stuff or not.
Yours Sincerely,
@ATMODEPTH

X - About Section/ Personal Stuff

All My Pages: Networks, Groups, Pages (subscribe, connect, contact)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/follow.html

All My Stuff: Equipment, Games, Clothing (give me your money)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/products.html

All My Merch: Unique Merch (give me more of your money)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/merch.html

Backup Links: Homepages, Social Networks, Groups
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Keywords
videoparodynewcompilationyoutubermystorynewvideoyoutubealternativessyndicatedchannelchannellikepewdiepie
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