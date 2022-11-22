Dehydration and Health

Please consider donating to help keep this site availabe as one of the largest free online collections of science based information on natural and alternative health.
http://www.holisticherbalist.org/donation
To book a consultation go to my website
www.holisticherbalist.org
0:00 Introduction
0:10 Signs You Are Dehydrated & How to Rehydrate
0:58 Headaches
1:41 Fatigue
2:11 Brain Fog and Confusion
2:41 Skin Issues
3:25 Dark Urine/ Decreased Urine Output
4:01 Dry Mouth and Increased Thirst
4:41 How to Rehydrate
5:21 BPA Free Reusable Water Bottles
5:36 Electrolytes
6:25 Branch Chain Amino Acids
7:02 Fresh Fruits and Veggies
7:25 Avoiding Excessive Sun Exposure
8:03 Conclusion
8:36 Consultation & More Info
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.