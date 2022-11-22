Dehydration and Health

Please consider donating to help keep this site availabe as one of the largest free online collections of science based information on natural and alternative health.





0:00 Introduction

0:10 Signs You Are Dehydrated & How to Rehydrate

0:58 Headaches

1:41 Fatigue

2:11 Brain Fog and Confusion

2:41 Skin Issues

3:25 Dark Urine/ Decreased Urine Output

4:01 Dry Mouth and Increased Thirst

4:41 How to Rehydrate

5:21 BPA Free Reusable Water Bottles

5:36 Electrolytes

6:25 Branch Chain Amino Acids

7:02 Fresh Fruits and Veggies

7:25 Avoiding Excessive Sun Exposure

8:03 Conclusion

8:36 Consultation & More Info