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Medical Terrorism, Unveiling “The Virus” Hoax
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47 views • January 05, 2022
When we make war on germs, the battlegrounds are our bodies. We are the casualties, our cells, ourselves. Our finances are drained and exhausted on a war we cannot win. Such wars enrich the wallets of doctors, chemists, investors, employees of pharmaceutical houses, retail outlets, hospitals, insurance companies, health departments and every industry that provides supplies and services all of them.” – Aajonus V
https://rumble.com/vg1sex-medical-terrorism-aajonus-vonderplanitz.html
The Elite Want You Sick, Chemicals & Sanitizers
https://dannyboylimerick.wordpress.com/unveiling-the-virus-hoax/
https://rumble.com/vg1sex-medical-terrorism-aajonus-vonderplanitz.html
The Elite Want You Sick, Chemicals & Sanitizers
https://dannyboylimerick.wordpress.com/unveiling-the-virus-hoax/
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