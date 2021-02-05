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Trump VS Reagan: BATTLE ROYALE - Episode 24 - The Smiths Of Liberty
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10 views • February 05, 2021
Who was the most conservative, patriotic, America-loving President--President Reagan or President Trump? Who had the best policies and economies? What are their similarities and differences? Find out in this episode as we through these two into the Battle Royale!
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