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Brush Work (painting)
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294 views • January 03, 2021
Pineal Painting LLC
SARASOTA FL
www.pinealpainting.com
I am cutting in the walls to the popcorn ceilings. This is a Sherwin Williams color called Rejuvenate. So, this one was an older house with outdated popcorn ceilings that I sprayed out. Now, time to "cut" n "roll" the walls! Then on the trim (baseboards, doors and door casings) I used a White Semi-gloss called Pro Classic also from Sherwin Williams.
SARASOTA FL
www.pinealpainting.com
I am cutting in the walls to the popcorn ceilings. This is a Sherwin Williams color called Rejuvenate. So, this one was an older house with outdated popcorn ceilings that I sprayed out. Now, time to "cut" n "roll" the walls! Then on the trim (baseboards, doors and door casings) I used a White Semi-gloss called Pro Classic also from Sherwin Williams.
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