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REMEMBER CHRISTOPHER CROSS❓ MTV EXECS MADE SURE YOU FORGOT HIM
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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WHAT HAPPENED TO CHRISTOPHER CROSS?

   / @band-history

=============

The Rise and Downfall of Christopher Cross: From Multiple Grammy Awards to MTV Erasing His Face!


Christopher Cross went from unknown bar musician to one of the biggest names in music almost overnight. In 1981, he made history by sweeping the Grammys, winning Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist—all in one night. His smooth sound and emotional songwriting turned songs like Sailing, Ride Like the Wind, Never Be the Same, and All Right into massive hits that defined an era.


But just as fast as he rose, everything changed.


With the arrival of MTV, the music industry shifted toward image and visual appeal. Despite continued success with songs like Think of Laura and Arthur’s Theme Best That You Can Do, Christopher Cross found himself pushed aside in a new world that no longer valued what made him special. Album sales dropped, tours shrank, and the spotlight faded.


Still, his music never disappeared.


Over the years, a new generation rediscovered his catalog through the yacht rock revival, streaming platforms, and pop culture. Songs like Sailing and Ride Like the Wind continue to resonate decades later, proving that truly great music does not fade with trends.


This is the full story of Christopher Cross—from his rise to superstardom, to the sudden fall, and the quiet comeback that proved his music was stronger than the industry itself.


👉 What do you think—was Christopher Cross underrated or perfectly timed for his era? Let me know below, and don’t forget to like 👍 and subscribe to Band History for more stories like this.


Christopher Cross

Christopher Cross music

Christopher Cross career

Christopher Cross Grammys

Christopher Cross hits

Christopher Cross downfall

Christopher Cross music industry

Christopher Cross success

Christopher Cross failure

Christopher Cross 80s music

Christopher Cross yacht rock

Christopher Cross Arthur

Christopher Cross Sailing

Christopher Cross Ride Like the Wind

Christopher Cross documentary

Music history

Music industry stories

Forgotten artists

One-hit wonder (though he had more!)

Artist struggles

Fame and fortune


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CF5KNwQhtME

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