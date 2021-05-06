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"Ongoing Global Catastrophe of Unmitigated/Uncountable Proportions" -Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
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221 views • May 06, 2021
"Ongoing Global Catastrophe of Unmitigated/Uncountable Proportions"
-Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
DR. SHERRI TENPENNY - BRIEFS NURSES ON THE GREAT DECEPTION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/l45gYscF26Qw/
"Ongoing Global Catastrophe of Unmitigated/Uncountable Proportions"
-Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Paraphrased notes for Q&A
-Are "injected" people dangerous to the "uninjected"? YES
-HOW? They shed infectious exosomes generated by the Spike Protein that can be transmitted through close proximity and most frequently via skin to skin contact.
-Does the "injection" affect Fertility? Absolutely. Proven. Can also be transmitted sexually!
-If my spouse got the "injection" , how long do I have to avoid them? UNKOWN. Current thinking is Indefinitely.
-How long will "injected"s produce the Spike Protein? UNKNOWN, only study suggests FOREVER. It also replicates and mutates within you.
-Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
DR. SHERRI TENPENNY - BRIEFS NURSES ON THE GREAT DECEPTION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/l45gYscF26Qw/
"Ongoing Global Catastrophe of Unmitigated/Uncountable Proportions"
-Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Paraphrased notes for Q&A
-Are "injected" people dangerous to the "uninjected"? YES
-HOW? They shed infectious exosomes generated by the Spike Protein that can be transmitted through close proximity and most frequently via skin to skin contact.
-Does the "injection" affect Fertility? Absolutely. Proven. Can also be transmitted sexually!
-If my spouse got the "injection" , how long do I have to avoid them? UNKOWN. Current thinking is Indefinitely.
-How long will "injected"s produce the Spike Protein? UNKNOWN, only study suggests FOREVER. It also replicates and mutates within you.
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