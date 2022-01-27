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[Jan 27, 2022] Taboo Paradigm Shift [John Thor]
DITRH
DITRH
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81 views • February 22, 2022
This is my supercut and reworking of an awesome presentation by Ben (Taboo Conspiracy iii) at the F E International Conference in Dallas Texas on November 14, 2019.
A massive Thank you to Ben and all the content producers that made this video possible.

Taboo Conspiracy iii
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3Z5IVoNE5cP2kka5svUEBw

tellmewhatyoulove's back
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCg4_8m7Dlpi0run1heWvStA

A Flat Journey (Female Intro voice)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-hz0H0BwTXwDAI8EdVGZIg

Hibbeler Productions
https://www.youtube.com/c/HibbelerProductions/videos

Paul Lindberg (Intro)
https://www.youtube.com/paulontheplane

Chief Crow & The F EARTHWORMS (Ending music)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCalmAUAuMRy5-mcfi_pd9aQ

Works cited by Ben and other important videos he has listed:
Groutaone Laser Test 1 -
https://youtu.be/C-beRJUolHc

Groutaone Laser Test 2 -
https://youtu.be/bwCRej0BoA4

Nathan Oakley, Clock at 20 Miles -
https://youtu.be/GVAG9G1a8QQ

Taboo Conspiracy, Romania, Flat Earth Journey -
https://youtu.be/BplqzcTr1eI

Taboo Conspiracy, Romania, Fake Moon Landings -
https://youtu.be/LQAPpGXhRX0

Taboo Conspiracy, Wire-Dangling Satellite Confirmed -
https://youtu.be/P0ztr1EW--A

Taboo Conspiracy, Reservoir Test -
https://youtu.be/pdguA84cBAo

Taboo Conspiracy, Utah Lake Test -
https://youtu.be/y_sPthGWR68

Taboo Conspiracy, Bonneville Salt Flats -
https://youtu.be/9lxbFqcNPIQ

Taboo Conspiracy, Utah Lake Freezing Conditions -
https://youtu.be/vHWsne_V7zI

Taboo Conspiracy, Horizon Test 1 -
https://youtu.be/X8YrYoCyw0g

Taboo Conspiracy, Horizon Test 2 -
https://youtu.be/GAdd4aidDbg

Taboo Conspiracy, Knickebein -
https://youtu.be/XWtn_XCtFfE

Karen B, Space Selfie -
https://youtu.be/cfnJqU2tAJs

Salton Sea 18-mile Mirror Reflection Test -
https://youtu.be/NJpPXWa46TY

Respice Finem - 200 miles -
https://youtu.be/ZQXtk345BYk

Wide Awake 1 -
https://youtu.be/sVWtyXn5Bz8

Wide Awake, Time Lapse Photo -
https://youtu.be/rc42p2O0x_k

Wide Awake -
https://youtu.be/IEHRHATEqHo

F E Perth, Light House -
https://youtu.be/WRCVr0QBG8k

Observable Reality - Dam Test -
https://youtu.be/yUTOR4GIuRw

Jenna Fredo - Toronto Skyline -
https://youtu.be/__liPsAYnJs

News Lady, Michigan to Milwaukee -
https://youtu.be/6J37b8-rsic

Mitchell fromAustralia, Lounds Island -
https://youtu.be/bxiqFTWlRKI

Beyond Horizons, Noufonts -
https://youtu.be/0asM6VHxw6c

Beyond Horizons, Pic Gaspard (Record) -
https://beyondhorizons.eu/2016/08/03/pic-de-finestrelles-pic-gaspard-ecrins-443-km/

Beyond Horizons,
https://youtu.be/GwTngjH1v9k

Nouvelle Géographie PLANétaire, Record 326-mile Photograph -
https://youtu.be/8elwXmIxFmg

Jeffrey Jack, Nebraska -
https://youtu.be/riqB1FrH8DI

bmlsb69, 3 Platforms -
https://youtu.be/XOVW25pQgjk

bmlsb69, 2 Platforms -
https://youtu.be/d9GBwOJ6Amw

Paradox Romania, Lase
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EYsm-4TF4Vo

I am HEAVILY CENSORED! Go to my other video platforms
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/FeJrJ4iaKMHG/

ODYSEE:
https://odysee.com/@JohnThor:0

YouTube (New):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV6uX1lhCEuqDg5jwm2v_IA

HOAX REALITY on ODYSEE
https://odysee.com/@HOAX-REALITY:1

Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/john.thor.jt

Hope you enjoy this video. Let me know below. Thank you
Please remember to comment, rate and share this video with others if you've enjoyed it.
Subscribe for more videos relating to the truth of our reality.

Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B

Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested.
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA


Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH

For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss

FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
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Keywords
scienceeducationtechnologyastronomyphysicsgeology
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