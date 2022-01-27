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[Jan 27, 2022] Taboo Paradigm Shift [John Thor]
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81 views • February 22, 2022
This is my supercut and reworking of an awesome presentation by Ben (Taboo Conspiracy iii) at the F E International Conference in Dallas Texas on November 14, 2019.
A massive Thank you to Ben and all the content producers that made this video possible.
Taboo Conspiracy iii
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3Z5IVoNE5cP2kka5svUEBw
tellmewhatyoulove's back
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCg4_8m7Dlpi0run1heWvStA
A Flat Journey (Female Intro voice)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-hz0H0BwTXwDAI8EdVGZIg
Hibbeler Productions
https://www.youtube.com/c/HibbelerProductions/videos
Paul Lindberg (Intro)
https://www.youtube.com/paulontheplane
Chief Crow & The F EARTHWORMS (Ending music)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCalmAUAuMRy5-mcfi_pd9aQ
Works cited by Ben and other important videos he has listed:
Groutaone Laser Test 1 -
https://youtu.be/C-beRJUolHc
Groutaone Laser Test 2 -
https://youtu.be/bwCRej0BoA4
Nathan Oakley, Clock at 20 Miles -
https://youtu.be/GVAG9G1a8QQ
Taboo Conspiracy, Romania, Flat Earth Journey -
https://youtu.be/BplqzcTr1eI
Taboo Conspiracy, Romania, Fake Moon Landings -
https://youtu.be/LQAPpGXhRX0
Taboo Conspiracy, Wire-Dangling Satellite Confirmed -
https://youtu.be/P0ztr1EW--A
Taboo Conspiracy, Reservoir Test -
https://youtu.be/pdguA84cBAo
Taboo Conspiracy, Utah Lake Test -
https://youtu.be/y_sPthGWR68
Taboo Conspiracy, Bonneville Salt Flats -
https://youtu.be/9lxbFqcNPIQ
Taboo Conspiracy, Utah Lake Freezing Conditions -
https://youtu.be/vHWsne_V7zI
Taboo Conspiracy, Horizon Test 1 -
https://youtu.be/X8YrYoCyw0g
Taboo Conspiracy, Horizon Test 2 -
https://youtu.be/GAdd4aidDbg
Taboo Conspiracy, Knickebein -
https://youtu.be/XWtn_XCtFfE
Karen B, Space Selfie -
https://youtu.be/cfnJqU2tAJs
Salton Sea 18-mile Mirror Reflection Test -
https://youtu.be/NJpPXWa46TY
Respice Finem - 200 miles -
https://youtu.be/ZQXtk345BYk
Wide Awake 1 -
https://youtu.be/sVWtyXn5Bz8
Wide Awake, Time Lapse Photo -
https://youtu.be/rc42p2O0x_k
Wide Awake -
https://youtu.be/IEHRHATEqHo
F E Perth, Light House -
https://youtu.be/WRCVr0QBG8k
Observable Reality - Dam Test -
https://youtu.be/yUTOR4GIuRw
Jenna Fredo - Toronto Skyline -
https://youtu.be/__liPsAYnJs
News Lady, Michigan to Milwaukee -
https://youtu.be/6J37b8-rsic
Mitchell fromAustralia, Lounds Island -
https://youtu.be/bxiqFTWlRKI
Beyond Horizons, Noufonts -
https://youtu.be/0asM6VHxw6c
Beyond Horizons, Pic Gaspard (Record) -
https://beyondhorizons.eu/2016/08/03/pic-de-finestrelles-pic-gaspard-ecrins-443-km/
Beyond Horizons,
https://youtu.be/GwTngjH1v9k
Nouvelle Géographie PLANétaire, Record 326-mile Photograph -
https://youtu.be/8elwXmIxFmg
Jeffrey Jack, Nebraska -
https://youtu.be/riqB1FrH8DI
bmlsb69, 3 Platforms -
https://youtu.be/XOVW25pQgjk
bmlsb69, 2 Platforms -
https://youtu.be/d9GBwOJ6Amw
Paradox Romania, Lase
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EYsm-4TF4Vo
I am HEAVILY CENSORED! Go to my other video platforms
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/FeJrJ4iaKMHG/
ODYSEE:
https://odysee.com/@JohnThor:0
YouTube (New):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV6uX1lhCEuqDg5jwm2v_IA
HOAX REALITY on ODYSEE
https://odysee.com/@HOAX-REALITY:1
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/john.thor.jt
Hope you enjoy this video. Let me know below. Thank you
Please remember to comment, rate and share this video with others if you've enjoyed it.
Subscribe for more videos relating to the truth of our reality.
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested.
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
A massive Thank you to Ben and all the content producers that made this video possible.
Taboo Conspiracy iii
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3Z5IVoNE5cP2kka5svUEBw
tellmewhatyoulove's back
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCg4_8m7Dlpi0run1heWvStA
A Flat Journey (Female Intro voice)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-hz0H0BwTXwDAI8EdVGZIg
Hibbeler Productions
https://www.youtube.com/c/HibbelerProductions/videos
Paul Lindberg (Intro)
https://www.youtube.com/paulontheplane
Chief Crow & The F EARTHWORMS (Ending music)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCalmAUAuMRy5-mcfi_pd9aQ
Works cited by Ben and other important videos he has listed:
Groutaone Laser Test 1 -
https://youtu.be/C-beRJUolHc
Groutaone Laser Test 2 -
https://youtu.be/bwCRej0BoA4
Nathan Oakley, Clock at 20 Miles -
https://youtu.be/GVAG9G1a8QQ
Taboo Conspiracy, Romania, Flat Earth Journey -
https://youtu.be/BplqzcTr1eI
Taboo Conspiracy, Romania, Fake Moon Landings -
https://youtu.be/LQAPpGXhRX0
Taboo Conspiracy, Wire-Dangling Satellite Confirmed -
https://youtu.be/P0ztr1EW--A
Taboo Conspiracy, Reservoir Test -
https://youtu.be/pdguA84cBAo
Taboo Conspiracy, Utah Lake Test -
https://youtu.be/y_sPthGWR68
Taboo Conspiracy, Bonneville Salt Flats -
https://youtu.be/9lxbFqcNPIQ
Taboo Conspiracy, Utah Lake Freezing Conditions -
https://youtu.be/vHWsne_V7zI
Taboo Conspiracy, Horizon Test 1 -
https://youtu.be/X8YrYoCyw0g
Taboo Conspiracy, Horizon Test 2 -
https://youtu.be/GAdd4aidDbg
Taboo Conspiracy, Knickebein -
https://youtu.be/XWtn_XCtFfE
Karen B, Space Selfie -
https://youtu.be/cfnJqU2tAJs
Salton Sea 18-mile Mirror Reflection Test -
https://youtu.be/NJpPXWa46TY
Respice Finem - 200 miles -
https://youtu.be/ZQXtk345BYk
Wide Awake 1 -
https://youtu.be/sVWtyXn5Bz8
Wide Awake, Time Lapse Photo -
https://youtu.be/rc42p2O0x_k
Wide Awake -
https://youtu.be/IEHRHATEqHo
F E Perth, Light House -
https://youtu.be/WRCVr0QBG8k
Observable Reality - Dam Test -
https://youtu.be/yUTOR4GIuRw
Jenna Fredo - Toronto Skyline -
https://youtu.be/__liPsAYnJs
News Lady, Michigan to Milwaukee -
https://youtu.be/6J37b8-rsic
Mitchell fromAustralia, Lounds Island -
https://youtu.be/bxiqFTWlRKI
Beyond Horizons, Noufonts -
https://youtu.be/0asM6VHxw6c
Beyond Horizons, Pic Gaspard (Record) -
https://beyondhorizons.eu/2016/08/03/pic-de-finestrelles-pic-gaspard-ecrins-443-km/
Beyond Horizons,
https://youtu.be/GwTngjH1v9k
Nouvelle Géographie PLANétaire, Record 326-mile Photograph -
https://youtu.be/8elwXmIxFmg
Jeffrey Jack, Nebraska -
https://youtu.be/riqB1FrH8DI
bmlsb69, 3 Platforms -
https://youtu.be/XOVW25pQgjk
bmlsb69, 2 Platforms -
https://youtu.be/d9GBwOJ6Amw
Paradox Romania, Lase
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EYsm-4TF4Vo
I am HEAVILY CENSORED! Go to my other video platforms
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/FeJrJ4iaKMHG/
ODYSEE:
https://odysee.com/@JohnThor:0
YouTube (New):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV6uX1lhCEuqDg5jwm2v_IA
HOAX REALITY on ODYSEE
https://odysee.com/@HOAX-REALITY:1
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/john.thor.jt
Hope you enjoy this video. Let me know below. Thank you
Please remember to comment, rate and share this video with others if you've enjoyed it.
Subscribe for more videos relating to the truth of our reality.
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested.
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
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