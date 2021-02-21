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Rare Bible PROOF Texts / Documents of Antiquity proving that Jesus Christ is God! f/Professor Truth. The Professor found a back-door into the Library of Congress and found several letters from the time that Jesus lived that validate that Jesus Christ was God to the people and leadership of Judea and Rome. These are PRICELESS gems that God has kept for this TIME... SHARE!