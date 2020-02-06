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LUBBOCK SNOW DAY WITH DOG. SUPER COLD FOR TEXAS 2020
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38 views • February 06, 2020
THIS IS A SNOW DAY HERE IN LUBBOCK. THE FOCUS IS ON OUR DOG. IT IS MY DOGS 1ST TIME IN SNOW THAT I KNOW. SHE IS USED TO JUST CHILLING IN THE TAHOE.
*MUSIC FROM SOUND STRIPE
*ALL VIDEO WAS CAPTURED WITH GO PRO HERO 7 BLACK
*MUSIC FROM SOUND STRIPE
*ALL VIDEO WAS CAPTURED WITH GO PRO HERO 7 BLACK
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