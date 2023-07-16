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**ALEX JONES 911* OK .. WHATS REALLY GOING ON?
LetsBoGrandon
LetsBoGrandon
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212 views • July 16, 2023

BRIGHTEON IS REFUSING TO POST THIS VIDEO ON THE BOARD AT THE MOMENT  ITS PUBLISHED BUT... LOL, NO WHERE TO BE FOUND  PASS IT ON GUYS. OVER THE TARGET!

No one wants to say it huh? Ok... Allow me. It's been a steady implementation since Xmas that something has changed on a couple major channels. Ironically enough, these channels have teamed up together to carry the beat they wanna lay down. What's up with Alex? Something has changed. For those who check in every now n then... Won't see it. How would they. The tempo of his show throws people off. But for those who watch... Really watch and aren't blindly obedient to those we like... We see it. This isn't to convince you of anything. If you're here, you already know. This is just saying"yeah, I see that shit too and so do a lot of us" ... This isn't a debate. There's something wrong. This is to say, let's put that shit down I. The comments. Let's pass this on so they KNOW WE KNOW. They need to know we see them. And let's see what happens when they know we know... Double down? Change tactic? Let's see. Let's get em off that beat and see what shakes out. Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]


Ps... So, Mr moderator man .. are you going to reject this video too for talking about Alex? Oh .. lol, please do. Give me more :)


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy