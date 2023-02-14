MORE TRAIN DERAILMENTS-CT & LA*WILDFIRES ACROSS GLOBE*DAM BREECH & DEVASTATING FLOODS*DEAD LIVESTOCK

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM! https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934 For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times! To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At evolutionaryenerg[email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T indigoandether Hand-made items infused with Reiki energy! https://www.etsy.com/shop/indigoandether/?etsrc=sdt Thank you so much for your support! https://twitter.com/Humanbydesign3/status/1625472968133320710 https://twitter.com/Humanbydesign3/status/1625472367202865153 https://twitter.com/JGvanZyl_ZA/status/1625197312011120641 https://twitter.com/GordonsBay_WP/status/1625206332000243715 https://twitter.com/mkadiffleaders/status/1625524216366878723 https://twitter.com/POTUS/status/1625495085491138560 https://twitter.com/CitizenFreePres/status/1625524010997129216 https://news.yahoo.com/north-louisiana-families-evacuated-train-213534342.html https://www.nbcconnecticut.com/news/local/metro-north-new-canaan-branch-service-suspended-after-train-derailment/2975935/ https://www.thedailytimes.com/mdt/bcso-responds-to-fatal-train-injury-near-big-springs-road/article_c264a060-abf1-11ed-957d-2325f39bc40a.html https://www.cnbc.com/2023/02/14/consumer-price-index-january-2023-.html https://www.ndtv.com/feature/viral-pic-lightning-bolt-strikes-brazils-christ-the-redeemer-statue-3775754 https://www.zerohedge.com/political/white-house-slammed-debunked-claim-record-deficit-reduction https://twitter.com/backtolife_2023/status/1625503467874947076 https://watchers.news/2023/02/14/national-state-of-emergency-declared-as-cyclone-gabrielle-causes-widespread-destruction-across-new-zealands-north-island/ https://watchers.news/2023/02/14/national-disaster-declared-in-south-africa-as-extreme-rains-cause-widespread-damage/ https://watchers.news/2023/02/13/seven-dead-thousands-affected-by-severe-flooding-in-southern-mozambique/ https://www.sott.net/article/477318-Anchorage-in-Alaska-has-seen-almost-double-its-usual-snowfall-since-December https://www.sott.net/article/477210-2-9-million-year-old-artifacts-suggest-ancient-big-toothed-hominins-were-making-stone-tools https://humanorigins.si.edu/evidence/human-fossils/species/paranthropus-boisei https://twitter.com/Gerashchenko_en/status/1625167665345052677

