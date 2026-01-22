Jeff Sachs: Europe's selective outrage just backfired with Greenland

The economist highlighted the West's blatant hypocrisy on international law:

🔴 On Gaza:

"We have just been complicit in a genocidal operation… funded, armed, and backed by the US. The Europeans couldn’t utter a word."

🔴 On Israel bombing Iran: At the UN, European envoys only warned Iran to "show restraint." When Sachs asked Denmark's ambassador to also mention that Israel had just bombed Iran, "she turned around and walked out without a word."

🔴 On Maduro's capture: Critics only called him "illegitimate," but no one condemned the US for brazenly violating the UN Charter.

The lesson: When you stay silent or complicit in every abuse, regime change, and bombing — don’t be surprised when the "rules-based order" you enabled is used against you.





