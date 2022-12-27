Christmas | Why Can't Christmas Just Be About Celebrating the Birth of Jesus? Why Are the Christmas Commercials, Movies and Products Getting Darker? with SPECIAL GUEST Sheila Holm
Learn More Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/SheilaHolm
Learn More About Sheila Holm Today At: www.HISBest.org
Watch the Full Length Shattered Paradise Production Fashion Runway to Hell: The Devil Wears Baalenciaga HERE - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l0TYx5lPW-M
The 13 Holy High-Days of the Satanic Cult - https://www.exposingsatanism.org/satanic-ritual-calendar/
Nimrod Was the Great Grandson of Noah
Read - Jeremiah 10:3-5 - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Jeremiah%2010%3A3-5&version=NKJV
Read - Genesis 3:22 - “And the Lord God said, Behold, the man is become as one of us, to know good and evil: and now, lest he put forth his hand, and take also of the tree of life, and eat, and live forever.”
The Georgia Guidestones were constructed on March 22nd 1980 - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Georgia_Guidestones
When Does Sheila Believe That We Should Study The Feast of Tabernacles (The Hebrew Feast)?
Who Was the Mentor of Ted Turner? Alice Bailey - READ - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alice_Bailey
Who Was Albert Pike? - READ - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Albert_Pike
Who Is the Goddess Ishtar? READ - https://www.britannica.com/topic/Ishtar-Mesopotamian-goddess
What Is the History of Easter Eggs? - READ - https://blogs.scientificamerican.com/anthropology-in-practice/beyond-ishtar-the-tradition-of-eggs-at-easter/
Sheila’s Calls to Action:
Stop Celebrating the Christmas Tree and Santa Claus
Stop Celebrating Easter Eggs and Easter Bunnies
Stop Celebrating Halloween
Stop Celebrating Valentine’s Day
Start Celebrating Rosh Hashanah
Start Celebrating Yom Kippur
Start Celebrating the Feast of Tabernacles
Read What God / The Bible Has to Say About Holidays In Leviticus 23: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Leviticus%2023&version=KJV
