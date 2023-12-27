Encountering God Through Communion | Dr. Sandra G. Kennedy

Encounter – running into God! Are you expecting encounters with God – having experiences with God/His Presence in – healings, deliverances, freedoms, and even beyond what you can imagine? Understand that having an encounter with God, when He calls you into His Presence, transforms and gives you purpose, hope, direction, and destiny. You many ask how can all this take place in my life; it is confirmed by an agreement Jesus Christ Himself declared in Luke 22:19-20 – a brand New Way of Life: forgiveness and freedom from the power of sin. Listen and listen again to this insightful message of what Communion is, what it represents, and how to take hold of how to have amazing encounters with God when we REMEMBER, the bread (the Body of Christ) and the wine (the Blood of Christ).





