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We reap what we have sown, Prophetic Poetry
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89 views • November 22, 2021
Prophetic word/ Poetry given November 21st 2021 around 9pm (21:00)
It speaks about sowing and reaping
The righteous will reap with joy in Glory
The wicked will reap destruction, fire and brimstone
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-11-21-pdf-download/
Or read along on the website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2021-11-21-sowing-and-reaping/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
It speaks about sowing and reaping
The righteous will reap with joy in Glory
The wicked will reap destruction, fire and brimstone
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-11-21-pdf-download/
Or read along on the website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2021-11-21-sowing-and-reaping/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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