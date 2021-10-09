Miles Guo Accused of the So-Called “Crime of Coercive Business Transaction” Which Is Completely Fake

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10/12/2018 Miles Guo: In the CCP’s legal and political environment with a One-Party dominant system where everyone obeys the Party, everything belongs to the Party, Miles Guo was accused of coercing Minzu Securities and Founder Securities, which are controlled by the CCP, to do business with him. The so-called “Crime of Coercive Business Transaction” is 100% fake.