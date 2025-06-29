NYPD clashes with anti-ICE protesters - Full Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
6/10/25: A massive anti-ICE protest in Lower Manhattan erupted into chaos as thousands of protesters flooded the streets near City Hall and Foley Square, clashing with police and forcing the NYPD to enact a citywide level three mobilization. Agitators also clashed with police outside a federal immigration courthouse at 26 Federal Plaza, throwing cones, barricades and other objects at police. 80 protesters were arrested.
EGR reporting for The Post Millennial