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Terrorist police officer chases down innocent protester for no reason at all.
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379 views • October 27, 2021
Police gave my lawyers bribes. My parents still work 60 hour weeks in their 60s. I wish we would have hired the other lawyer who acted like he cared. I can't comply with these satanic lobbying pedohiles who are chasing people with aspergers around and playing the do gooder card. The jews are genociding Palestinians, Free Palestine forever and f Kilpatrick and Newlin for taking bribes, lying, and neglecting my case. You have been reported to the bar association and if you are reading this you are fired
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