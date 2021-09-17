The Crowhouse | Sivis Pacem Para Bellum

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Clive Palmer Press conference - Freedom of choice - Important information for all Australians
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CYeOljv43CU
Canada police officers firefighters silent protest against mandatory vaccinations
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h8s7QHZvn6c
"My little sister just died from her first dose"
https://rumble.com/vmg44h-my-little-sister-just-died-from-her-first-dose.html
Man in his 20s among two Victorian COVID deaths
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/other/man-in-his-20s-among-two-victorian-covid-deaths/ar-AAOpjiU?ocid=msedgntp
OzSage modelling suggests higher level of deaths in NSW at 80% than 70% vaccination rate
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/ozsage-modelling-suggests-higher-level-of-deaths-in-nsw-at-80-than-70-vaccination-rate/ar-AAOpARp?ocid=msedgntp
QLD Health Workers against Covid Vaccine mandate
https://www.gofundme.com/f/qhealth-rights-to-choose-over-mandated-vaccines?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet+spider1v&;utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer
Sydney woman reveals rare side effect after getting Pfizer vaccine
https://www.news.com.au/lifestyle/health/health-problems/sydney-woman-reveals-rare-side-effect-after-getting-pfizer-vaccine/news-story/a5b5791cc5e824ad4c5cdcae94921b75
Channel 7 Report Backfires
https://m.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10158207966696135&;id=80221381134&set=a.461583946134&source=48
German man raided by police after calling politician a “dick” on Twitter
https://reclaimthenet.org/german-man-raided-by-police-after-calling-politician-a-dick-on-twitter/
Life in 2022 (end clip)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eVz7Ii6E0yUB/
WayBack.Tube
http://wayback.tube/
Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/
Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell
“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/dRlQW3M0XGGQ/
The Crowhouse
Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
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