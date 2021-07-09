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DISGUSTING! Gay Agenda Wants Your Children Sickening to the core!
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41 views • July 09, 2021
Sorry to post this, but you must understand what is going on and see it for yourself! This is the destruction of all good people if you allow this to go on, attacking our young with subversive ideals! If you come near my kids, I'll chop your balls off!
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