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High Grower. Introduction To Indoor Growing
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85 views • August 04, 2021
Introduction to Indoor Growing - This comprehensive indoor primer covers all the details of indoor growing and explains plant physiology. Design a safe and productive operation without spending a lot of money. Includes: how plants grow, indica & sativa, strains, seeds, growth stages, sex, cloning, photoperiod, building a growroom, mediums, lighting, ventilation, odor control, mites, watering, fertilizer, disease, harvest, drying, and more!
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