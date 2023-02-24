Create New Account
Wayward Wives And Adulteresses - Proverbs 23:26-28
ibugullc
Published Yesterday
Wayward Wives And Adulteresses.Proverbs 23:26-28 (NIV).

26) My son, give me your heart

and let your eyes delight in my ways,

27) for an adulterous woman is a deep pit,

and a wayward wife is a narrow well.

28) Like a bandit she lies in wait

and multiplies the unfaithful among men.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

The adulteress is a deep pit that ensnares her victims.

The wayward wife is a narrow well that is difficult to squirm out of.

https://pc1.tiny.us/msf9awsf

