Wayward Wives And Adulteresses.Proverbs 23:26-28 (NIV).
26) My son, give me your heart
and let your eyes delight in my ways,
27) for an adulterous woman is a deep pit,
and a wayward wife is a narrow well.
28) Like a bandit she lies in wait
and multiplies the unfaithful among men.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The adulteress is a deep pit that ensnares her victims.
The wayward wife is a narrow well that is difficult to squirm out of.
