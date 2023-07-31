Adam Johnson AKA "The Lectern Guy" | Faith and Persecution | Anatomy of the Church and State #17

The Jan 6th Lectern Guy, Adam Johnson, joins me to discuss how his faith got him through the persecution he faced for being at the Capitol during the protest. Adam was imprisoned for 75 days, 4 of which he spent in isolation, for “entering and remaining in a restricted building.” He also gives his Biblical perspective on protesting, homeschooling, and the challenges we face as Christians amid growing hostility in America.





Topic Timeline





1:55 Adam’s Faith journey

3:40 Adam’s life bio

4:35 Fallout

5:20 Political journey

6:48 No choice but to get involved

7:39 Watered down churches

10:25 Took Plea Deal

10:47 Did not steal the lectern

11:12 Getty Images took photo

11:32 Will never stop speaking out

12:30 Miserable without Jesus

13:30 Felt moved to be there J6

15:00 Violence at Capitol

16:25 Walking to Capitol was peaceful

17:01 WWII Memorial

17:54 Saw no violence inside Capitol where he was

19:35 Prayer for safety

21:22 Trump/DeSantis and Samuel Langdon Biblical values

23:48 Lectern moment

24:55 We were tear gassed

25:27 Capitol police were helpful

26:18 Trespass charge is usually $50 for others, but not for us

28:30 Liberals vs Conservatives attending protests

29:40 Political persecution

30:58 Charges, prison, solitary confinement for 4 days

33:45 Some getting cruel and unusual punishment

37:12 Faith got me through

38:54 God’s protection

40:40 Faith should not be secondary

42:19 Future generations lean conservative?

43:58 Continue protesting

44:55 PublicSq

45:30 Disney

46:30 Public school instead of home school

48:05 Be involved in children’s school learning

49:01 Guest closing remarks

50:48 Closing prayer







