Adam Johnson AKA "The Lectern Guy" | Faith and Persecution | Anatomy of the Church and State #17

The Jan 6th Lectern Guy, Adam Johnson, joins me to discuss how his faith got him through the persecution he faced for being at the Capitol during the protest. Adam was imprisoned for 75 days, 4 of which he spent in isolation, for “entering and remaining in a restricted building.” He also gives his Biblical perspective on protesting, homeschooling, and the challenges we face as Christians amid growing hostility in America.
Topic Timeline
1:55 Adam’s Faith journey
3:40 Adam’s life bio
4:35 Fallout
5:20 Political journey
6:48 No choice but to get involved
7:39 Watered down churches
10:25 Took Plea Deal
10:47 Did not steal the lectern
11:12 Getty Images took photo
11:32 Will never stop speaking out
12:30 Miserable without Jesus
13:30 Felt moved to be there J6
15:00 Violence at Capitol
16:25 Walking to Capitol was peaceful
17:01 WWII Memorial
17:54 Saw no violence inside Capitol where he was
19:35 Prayer for safety
21:22 Trump/DeSantis and Samuel Langdon Biblical values
23:48 Lectern moment
24:55 We were tear gassed
25:27 Capitol police were helpful
26:18 Trespass charge is usually $50 for others, but not for us
28:30 Liberals vs Conservatives attending protests
29:40 Political persecution
30:58 Charges, prison, solitary confinement for 4 days
33:45 Some getting cruel and unusual punishment
37:12 Faith got me through
38:54 God’s protection
40:40 Faith should not be secondary
42:19 Future generations lean conservative?
43:58 Continue protesting
44:55 PublicSq
45:30 Disney
46:30 Public school instead of home school
48:05 Be involved in children’s school learning
49:01 Guest closing remarks
50:48 Closing prayer
