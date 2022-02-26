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UKRAINE LIBERATION!!! - Russia Moving Quickly In Ukraine - Russell Bentley In The Donbass - 022422
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475 views • February 26, 2022
FIRST REPORTS ARE IN - UKRAINE IS BEING DE-NAZIFIED AND LIBERATED RIGHT NOW! MSISILES HAVE HIT LVOV, KIEV KHERSON, DNEPROPETROVSK. ALL UKRAINE AIR FORCE AND AIR DEFENSE ARE DESTROYED. UKRAINE FORCES ALL ALONG THE DONBASS FRONT ARE SURRENDERING EN MASS RIGHT NOW!
Russell Bentley can be found on YouTube and Bitchute.
Pray for him and the people there.
Russell Bentley can be found on YouTube and Bitchute.
Pray for him and the people there.
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